MILWAUKEE — A partnership between Aurora Health Care and the Milwaukee Brewers brings three kids’ baseball dreams to life.

Pediatric patients Blake Baker, Tyler Morano, and Natasha Taylor and their families were surprised with an all-expenses-paid trip to Brewers Spring Training in Phoenix.

As part of the trip, the patients and their families will meet Brewers players, participate in warmups, tour the clubhouse, and throw out the first pitch during the first Brewers Spring Training game on February 22.

Image courtesy of Aurora Health Care and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Blake Baker of Grafton has a rare genetic disease called Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, which causes tumors to develop in his brain, kidneys, heart, lungs, and may cause skin and eye problems. Baker is a sports enthusiast, playing baseball since he was 2 years old and attending his first Brewers game at 6 months old.

Tyler Morano of Fredonia has progressive hearing loss, and “took to hearing aids like a fish to water – once he realized everything he had been missing, he wanted to wear them all the time”. This will be his first time seeing the Brewers play in person.

Natasha Taylor of Green Bay has Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressive, a rare genetic disorder that causes muscle and connective tissue to gradually turn to bone. She experiences extreme pain during growth periods and has difficulty with her legs buckling and with raising her left arm. She enjoys watching the Brewers on television with her two older brothers.

Brewers players Rhys Hoskins, Ryan Braun, and Sal Frelick delivered the news via video to the kids and their families at American Family Field.