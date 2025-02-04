RACINE, Wis. — Everyone is safe after a man pointed a gun at school children playing during recess in Racine.

Racine Police responded just after 1:00 p.m. on February 1 to Wisconsin Lutheran School to reports of a man with a gun. School staff said that while the children were out for recess, “a ma[n] who appeared to be intoxicated displayed a firearm”. A student observed the man point the gun in their direction while headed back into the school. School staff were able to get the children back inside before placing the school on a brief lockdown while police searched the area.



Officers were able to find the him just after 3:30pm after receiving a call about a man with a gun call near 11th Street and Washington Avenue that matched the description of the one provided by Wisconsin Lutheran School.

Police confirmed he had a gun and arrested him.



Anyone with additional information should contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.