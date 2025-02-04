UPDATE at 12:46 on 2/4/2025: The Kenosha Unified School District released the following statement following today’s lockdown at Bradford High School:

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. today, Kenosha Unified School District was notified of a call stating shots were fired at Bradford High School. Following a thorough sweep of the building, the Kenosha Police Department confirmed that no security threats were found. The KPD has determined the incident to be a swatting or hoax incident and will continue investigating the source of the call. Students and staff have resumed business as usual, and all after-school events will take place as planned. Additionally, counselors are available at Bradford High School for any students who may need support following the incident. “We are impressed by our student’s cooperation and adherence to safety protocols during the situation,” said KUSD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Weiss. “Their patience and conduct were essential to law enforcement and school staff ensuring the building is safe and secure.” KUSD takes all threats—real or false—seriously. Every incident is thoroughly investigated to protect the safety and well-being of students and staff. Parents and guardians are encouraged to discuss with their children the severity of these incidents and the significant impact they have on the school community.

UPDATE at 12:27 p.m. on 2/4/2025: Kenosha Police have given the all clear at Bradford High School. Officers are continuing to investigate who placed call. This again appears to be a false police call often referred to as a “swatting call”.

UPDATE at 11:50 a.m. on 2/4/2025: Kenosha Police report that officers have checked the entire building and no threats or victims located. Officers are completing a systematic search. Roadways are blocked on 39th Ave and people should continue to avoid the area.

KENOSHA, Wis. — Bradford High School in Kenosha is on lockdown as police sweep the school.

Kenosha Police received a report of shots fired, and are on the scene working to clear the buildings. There is no threat to the community, as they believe this is a swatting call.