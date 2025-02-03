Stories you might have missed form around Wisconsin.

Appleton: “Our Afghan Neighbors” exhibit explores life for Fox Valley refugees.

The process of assimilating to a new country can be confusing and difficult for some refugees. That’s true for the many Afghan refugees who have settled in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, more than 800 Afghan refugees resettled in Wisconsin in 2022. Of those, 181 resettled in the Fox Valley. On President Donald Trump’s first day in office in 2025, he suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. That has left a number of Afghans who worked alongside the U.S. government and military for years in limbo, according to an WPR Report. World Relief Wisconsin, a group that assists refugees, has partnered with the History Museum at the Castle in Appleton to design the “Our Afghan Neighbors” exhibit. The exhibit, designed as mobile pop-up banners, features portraits and stories of Afghans who emigrated to the U.S. seeking education, freedom and democracy. Farah conducted interviews with refugees that highlighted the diversity within the Afghan community, but also their shared values and aspirations. Dustin Mack, chief curator for the History Museum at the Castle, said the community’s response to the exhibit has been “overwhelmingly positive.” He said the exhibit was designed to be able to be moved between different places like schools, universities, churches and businesses. The exhibit is already booked throughout the spring. Full Story

Omro: “The Omro Heist” filmed in Winnebago County comes to Milwaukee screens.

There’s a big difference between famous and infamous. The town of Omro may not be famous, but it is infamous in some circles. Their story has made its way to the big screen. “The Omro Heist” filmed in its title Winnebago County town, is showing at 6:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night at the Avalon Theater and Rosebud Cinema. According to the Journal Sentinel, the film, co-written and directed by Jamie Bailey, tells the story of a small Wisconsin town that is rocked to its foundation when three robbers target the local bank, taking hostages. The tough-on-crime mayor wants the sheriff to storm the building, but when the sheriff’s son, an off-duty FBI agent, sets out to rescue the hostages — among them his former girlfriend — the two lawmen discover something else is afoot. The movie features plenty of shots of Omro, from bank exteriors to the city’s water tower. Full Story

Madison: What’s causing the ice heaves on Madison’s Lakes?

Madison’s lakes are beautiful, but this winter they have taken on an impressive and dramatic look. Alternating cold and mild temperatures combined with the lack of snow have led to a number of striking ice formations on Madison’s lakes, including some ridges that seem to be rising out in the middle of the lake. The State Journal explained the formations, called ice heaves, often happen in the spring along the shorelines as ice begins to melt and wind pushes it up into solid, jagged waves. But they can also be seen where water levels and temperatures fluctuate, said Hilary Dugan, professor with UW-Madison’s Limnology Department. As water freezes it expands, with sections pushing against one another to create pressure ridges between a few inches to a few feet high, Dugan said. Ice heaves aren’t the only winter phenomenon the Madison area is experiencing this winter. In the last week, residents on the Isthmus have felt the ground shake and heard thunderous booms as the area experiences “ice quakes,” which occur when groundwater freezes and expands, causing rock and soil to burst. Full Story