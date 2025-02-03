MILWAUKEE – One day after landing a front flip off a piano at the Grammy’s, pop star Benson Boone announces a stop in Milwaukee for the 2025 Big Gig.

The singer/songwriter will take the stage at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater July 3rd on weekend three of the nine-day event, according to the festival’s social media pages.

Boone last performed at Summerfest in 2023, opening for mega stars Imagine Dragons.

Members of the Summerfest Insiders program will have exclusive access to presale for the tickets this Thursday; general ticket sales open to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.

