BURLINGTON, Wis. — A man is dead after an accident in the Menards parking lot in Burlington.

The Racine County Communications Center got the call just after 9:00 p.m. to the store at Milwaukee Avenue and Browns Lake Drive to a person pinned between two cars. City of Burlington Police and Fire Department found the man seriously injured as a result of the accident. He died despite life-saving efforts at the scene.

Officers found that both people involved were employees at Menards and leaving work after the store closed. The 21-year-old victim from the the City of Burlington was trying to take items out of the trunk of his car when he was hit by another co-worker’s vehicle.

The 20-year-old man from the Town of Burlington who was driving the car was not injured and is cooperating with police in the investigation. Police are currently not planning on filing criminal charges.