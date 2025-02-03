MILWAUKEE – An eight-year run inside the Milwaukee Public Market has ended for a vegan, quick-service vendor.

On The Bus has ceased opeartions inside the market effective immediately. Owner Emily Ware left a message for customers on the counter of the vendor Monday, but did not provide a reason for the closure.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have made the decision, effective immediately, to permanently close On The Bus and cease operations,” wrote Ware. “I am thankful beyond words to the staff, customers, and the Milwaukee Public Market for their years of support. It’s been an incredible ride filled with ups and downs, unforgettable memories, and many delicious meals. Here’s to an amazing future.”

Paul Schwartz, Executive Director of Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2 issued the following statement to WTMJ:

“We were recently informed that On The Bus has ceased operations at Milwaukee Public Market. We want to take a moment to express our sincere appreciation for what On The Bus brought to the Market and Milwaukee since they began operating in 2017. After a record-breaking year for total vendor sales at the Market, we remain committed to fostering a vibrant and diverse culinary destination and look forward to welcoming a new vendor to serve our community and the millions of patrons who visit the Market each year. For updates, we recommend following Milwaukee Public Market on social media and signing up for our email newsletter.”

