You may not know his name, but chances are you’ve seen photos taken by Samer Ghani, who has worked for multiple organizations and businesses in the city. Samer grew up in Milwaukee as the son of an immigrant single mom from Palestine. Today, he talks with WTMJ’s Libby Collins about his experiences working with rock stars, athletes, and fashion models in New York City as a professional photographer. It’s all ahead on this picture-perfect edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: When you pick up your camera, does it sometimes feel like an instrument?

SAMER GHANI: I never thought of it like that. It feels like an extension of me now. I think it feels like — it’s so cliche to say, but like the piece of me that was missing. I have this tool to communicate now. And I think as a kid, I never understood these complex feelings of like where do I belong in the world, like, I don’t necessarily fit in at home as an individual, as somebody who’s trying to understand art in life. And I think the camera has given me the ability to translate that. I kind of know what’s going on now. No one really knows what’s going on, but I kind of have a good way to describe the feeling now.

LIBBY COLLINS: I have to go back to Giannis because he is — you know, I mean he’s one of those popular personalities in the area. What was it like working for him? How did that all come about?

SAMER GHANI: Well, I shot the Buck’s championship and from there I was connected with people that are on his team that work with him regularly. And they loved my work and my quality of work and my ability to communicate and be respectful. So, they hired me for Giannis’ Breitling watch shoot, he’s become a watch guy over the last few years. I was with him in the locker room doing his behind-the-scenes content and just documenting for him and his team. And it was incredible, he’s very kind. His mom was there, she’s also very kind. Everyone on his team is very respectful, they’re very grateful for the work.