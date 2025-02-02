UPDATE at 2:52pm on 2/3/2025: The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 74-year-old David James Grosse of Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE — A 74-year-old man died in a stabbing Sunday afternoon. It happened near 31st St. and State St. around 3 p.m. on February 2.

Milwaukee Police took a 37-year-old into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information shouldcontact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.