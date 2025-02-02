UPDATE at 9:55am on 2/2/2025: Milwaukee Police say Chrissiena Erby has been located safe.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need help finding a missing 11 year old. Chrissiena Erby was last seen around 11:30pm on Saturday, February 1 in the area of 25th Street and Auer Avenue on Milwaukee’s north side.

Erby’s been known to visit areas near Bayshore Mall.

She’s described as an African American girl, 5′ 4″ tall, and weighing approximately 220 lbs. She was last seen with long, black braided hair and wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.