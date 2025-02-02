SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — One person was taken to the hospital and multiple families displaced after an apartment complex fire in South Milwaukee.

The South Milwaukee Fire Department responded around 3:20pm on February 1 to a structure fire near 9th and Milwaukee Avenues. The 2.5 story, 5-unit apartment complex had heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building, upgrading it to a 2-alarm fire.

Firefighters rescued a person from a 2nd story window, and they were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Crews from multiple agencies assisted in extinguishing the blaze, and no firefighters were injured. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.