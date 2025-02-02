KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Police are looking for additional victims in a sexual assault case.

24-year-old Brandon Wilson of Pleasant Prairie resident was arrested on December 20, 2024, for a sexual assault that occurred in Kenosha. At the time of his arrest, he was charged with three felonies including 2nd degree sexual assault using force, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer causing bodily harm. The charges also included two misdemeanors including disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Wilson. Image courtesy of the Kenosha Police Department.

After the initial investigation, a search warrant turned up child pornography, which resulted in nine additional felony charges for possession of child porn.

Detective Daniel DeJonge of the Kenosha Police Department is attempting to find any additional victims. Anyone with information should contact Det. DeJonge at 262-605-5260.