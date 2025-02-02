OXON HILL, Md. — Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Ben Wikler lost to Ken Martin of Minnesota in his bid to lead the Democratic National Committee.

Wikler placed second on the ballot Saturday with 134.5 votes. Martin won the majority with 246.5 of 428 votes. He served as a vice-chair for the DNC and leads Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. Martin will now lead the DNC following democrats’ election losses in November.

Wikler thanked supporters and congratulated Martin in a statement: “It’s time to fight for working people, across race and ethnicity, in every corner of the country; to build a permanent campaign that organizes and communicates year-round, in every place and on every platform.”

Top Democratic leaders like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi had endorsed Wikler during his campaign. He campaigned on his reputation of fundraising more than Republicans in Wisconsin over the past five years and helping state Democrats win nine of the last 12 statewide races.

Wikler’s leadership role as chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin expires in June, a role he’s held since 2019. It’s unclear if he will seek reelection.

State Democrats now turn to the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election, in which Dane County Judge Susan Crawford will face former Attorney General Brad Schimel.