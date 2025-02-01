UPDATE AT 10:54a.m. on February 1st, 2025: I-43 Northbound is now open to traffic again and debris has been cleaned off the road.

MILWAUKEE- Two people are dead and one person is in the hospital after a fatal head on collision on Interstate 43 Saturday morning.

According to Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call just after 5:00 in the morning reporting that two vehicles were moving the wrong way by going southbound on the northbound section of I-43 North from Plankinton Avenue.

One of the wrong way vehicles struck an oncoming vehicle that was moving in the right direction.

The male driver of the striking vehicle, as well as a passenger, were killed.

The two victims in the vehicle that were struck suffered non life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputies are continuing their search for the second wrong way vehicle and are continuing their investigation as to why both vehicles drove the wrong way on the northbound side of the interstate highway.

At this time, I-43 Northbound is closed from the ramp from Lapham street to the ramp from 6th/Mineral street because of the deadly crash.