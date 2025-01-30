MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles now offers a new specialty license plate from the Wisconsin County Forests Association.

The DOT says in order to receive this special plate, Wisconsinites will need to commit to a $25 annual donation which will be used to help advocate for and promote sustainable forest management in the State of Wisconsin.

Fees for these special license plates include:

· $25 annual contribution to organization. The donation may be tax deductible.

· A one-time $15 issuance fee.

· Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.

· The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax, if applicable).

This new plate joins the growing list of 61 special license plates which can be viewed and ordered online here or ordered by mail. Plates are mailed to the customer.

