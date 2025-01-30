ASSOCIATED PRESS — At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, officials said Thursday.

Crews were still searching for other casualties but did not believe there were any survivors, which would make it the deadliest U.S. air crash in nearly 24 years.

Here’s what we know so far:

What caused the collision? There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision. Officials said flight conditions were clear as the jet coming from Wichita, Kansas, was making a routine landing when the helicopter flew into its path. Three soldiers were onboard the helicopter during a training flight, an Army official said.

What’s known about the victims? Passengers on the flight included a group of figure skaters, their coaches and family members who were returning from a development camp that followed the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.

What’s the latest on the recovery efforts? The body of the plane was found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water. The wreckage of the helicopter was also found. Some 300 first responders were on scene as of early Thursday morning.

Source: AP reports; FlightAware; adsbexchange.com

American Airlines has sent up centers in Washington and in Wichita, Kansas, for people seeking information about family members.

There’s also a hotline for people looking for family and friends: 1-800 679 8215.

The D.C. fire chief said he’s confident remains of those killed in the crash will be recovered, but it may take some time.

Jack Potter, the CEO of Washington’s airport authority, said Ronald Reagan National Airport will re-open at 11 a.m.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said says it was a clear night and standard flight pattern. Military aircraft and passenger craft flights in air space at the same time is not unusual, he said.

The aircraft is in three sections in waist-deep water, Duffy said. “Can I guarantee the American flying public that the United States has the most safe and secure airspace in the world? And the answer to that is, absolutely yes, we do,” he said. “We have early indicators of what happened here. And I will tell you, with complete confidence that we have the safest airspace in the world.”

Duffy says the night was clear and operations were standard up until the collision. “I would just say that everyone who flies in American skies expects that we fly safely. That when you depart an airport, you get to your destination. That didn’t happen last night and I know that President Trump, his administration, the FAA, the DOT, we will not rest until we have answers for the families and for the flying public. You should be assured that when you fly, you’re safe,” he told reporters.