MILWAUKEE — The first voter registration deadline for the Wisconsin’s Spring primary is today, January 29, for mail and online voter registration.

Voters will need to complete a voter registration form and provide proof of residency. If residents prefer to register in-person with their municipal city clerk, the deadline for this is February 14. This is also the same deadline to request an absentee for someone serving in the military.

Voter registration deadlines for Spring 2025 primary. Information courtesy of: MyVote.WI.gov

In Wisconsin, voters can register at the polls on Election Day, and just need to provide proof of residency before voting.

The Spring primary election is being held on Tuesday, February 18. Residents can find out what is on their ballot by visiting the website: MyVote.WI.gov