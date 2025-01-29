UPDATE AT 12:15pm on 1/29/25: The Milwaukee Police Department confirms that Keasia Anderson has been located and is now safe.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for Keasia Anderson, an 11-year-old girl last seen on W Appleton Ave near the intersection with W Lisbon Ave.

Authorities have offered the following description of Anderson: 11-year-old Black female with medium complexion standing at 5-foot-2, weighing approx. 118 lbs with long, black braided hair, brown eyes and a thin build.

She was last seen wearing a dark pink jacket, light pink leggings and red and white shoes.

Do you have information about her whereabouts? Please call Milwaukee Police District Seven Station at 414-935-7272