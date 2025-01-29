MADISON, Wisc. — A new bill introduced by Wisconsin state Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere seeks to recognize and honor Laotian and Hmong fighters that fought during the Vietnam war as veterans within the state of Wisconsin.

During the height of the Vietnam war, the CIA funded and armed both Laotian and Hmong fighters to work alongside U.S. Armed forces to fight the Viet-Cong and North Vietnamese forces up and down the Ho-Chi-Minh trail in Laos from 1961 all the way until 1975.

It was only until decades later did the CIA recognize and claim responsibility to funding and training Laotian and Hmong fighters.

After the war, many Laotian and Hmong moved to the U.S. and currently reside in states such as California, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Now, state senator Jacque wants Wisconsin to recognize these fighters as actual veterans to the Vietnam war.

“By recognizing these former fighters as veterans, the state would give them full funeral honors for their service to the U.S.” said senator Jacque. “This has been an oversight in Wisconsin law for far too long and this is well within our ability to grant these fighters Wisconsin veteran benefits.”

Last year, Governor Tony Evers approved legislation that recognizes Laotian/Hmong fighters as veterans on Wisconsin drivers licenses.

State Senator Jacque says this is his third legislative session that he has tried to get this bill passed through the state senate and state assembly, but he says that he is confident that his bill this session will get support on both sides of the aisle.

“Hopefully once these veterans are properly recognized within the state, the Federal government will recognize these veterans as well and grant them full federal veteran benefits,” said Jacque. “Every veteran and veterans group that I have talked to has been in full support of this bill going through. They are ready to be recognized by the government.”

Currently, the bill is being looked over in the Senate Committee on Natural Resources, Veterans and Military Affairs.