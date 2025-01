UPDATE at 2:45pm on 1/29/25: WE Energies says an underground cable problem caused parts of downtown Appleton to lose power Wednesday. They are hoping to have the power restored soon.

APPLETON, Wis. — The City of Appleton is closing City Hall and on-site services early on January 28 due to a power outage.

City officials say that a delay in ongoing power restoration is forcing the closures, including the finance window and phone lines. They hope to have services restored soon.