MILWAUKEE — 19 people are facing drug trafficking charges after a multi-agency investigation led by West Allis Police Department recovered cocaine, heroine, fentanyl and firearms.

Authorities conducted search warrants at 11 residences and one business in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Cudahy and Brown Deer Wednesday morning — resulting in 14 arrests and the recovery of approximatley one kilo of cocaine, multiple ounces of fentanyl and 12 firearms including one modified with a switch.

“Of extreme interest is a 3-D printer that was recovered in one residence, along with a ghost gun,” West Allis Police Chief Patrick Mitchell said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

A 60-count criminal complaint charges 19 people with manufacturing and delivery of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. Other charges include second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy to commit delivery of cocaine and fentanyl, bail jumping, possession of narcotics and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office released the names of 11 people arrested on Wednesday:

Thomas M. Brown, 41, Milwaukee, Wis.

Steven Gruetzmacher, 42, East Troy, Wis.

Mohammad Mahmood, 34, Milwaukee, Wis.

Pamela M. Malvick, 49, Germantown, Wis.

Ladarius D. Marshall, 32, Milwaukee, Wis.

John K. McKay Jr., 25, Milwaukee, Wis.

Koriayon J. McKay, 22, Milwaukee, Wis.

Joshua D. Patton, 29, Milwaukee, Wis.

Terrion L. Pierce, 21, Wauwatosa, Wis.

Todd L. Seidl, 47, Cudahy, Wis.

Malik R. Taylor, 29, Milwaukee, Wis.

The DA’s Office says the three others arrested Wednesday morning are not currently charged. Law enforcement are still seeking several individuals charged in the criminal complaint. The complaint remains sealed because of a state law related to evidence in the case.

The investigation involved two homicides in 2024. Deontay Long and Rodney Walls were killed on Dec. 23. Milwuakee Police located the homicide suspect shortly after and arrested Valentin Santana after a vehicle pursuit. In a separate criminal complaint, Santana faces two counts of first-degree reckless homicide among other charges, including conspiracy to deliver cocaine.

“I want to thank the West Allis Police Department for its commitment to leading this multijurisdictional investigation into significant drug trafficking within Milwaukee County.” Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern said. “I also want to thank the Wisconsin Department of Justice for providing the financial resources necessary to carry out this investigation. Finally, I want to thank Deputy District Attorney Megan Newport and Assistant District Attorney Catelin Ringersma for working side-by-side with our law enforcement partners throughout this investigation and in the months ahead as this

prosecution moves forward through the justice system.”

Chief Mitchell confirmed the drug trafficking operation was conducted by an organization that goes by a name, but would not identify the name. He did reveal the business searched Wednesday morning is a cell phone store.

According to Chief Mitchell, the entire investigation started from a traffic stop in West Allis in June 2023 in which officers found drugs inside the vehicle. He said police officer body camera video of that traffic stop and Wednesday morning’s arrests would be made available to the public in the future.