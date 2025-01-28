MILWAUKEE — The NBA has restructured four of the Milwaukee Bucks’ games to accommodate the rescheduling of the January 22 game in New Orleans that was postponed due to a snowstorm that blanketed the south.

As announced by the NBA on Tuesday, Jan. 28, four major updates have been confirmed for the Bucks’ schedule:

Milwaukee at New Orleans: Game previously scheduled for Jan. 22 will be played on April 6 at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Lakers: Game previously scheduled for March 18 will be played on March 20 at 9:30 p.m. CST.

Milwaukee at Golden State: Game previously scheduled for March 20 will be played on March 18 at 9:00 p.m. CST.

New Orleans at Milwaukee: Game previously scheduled for April 9 will be played on April 10 at 7:00 p.m. CST.

Official confirmation was distributed via the NBA’s PR and Communications channels internally and via social media:

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/OZ2y01xoUw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2025

This shift adds another back-to-back to the Bucks’ schedule with Milwaukee playing in Miami on April 5. The team has eight back-to-backs through the rest of the season, meaning more than 40% of Milwaukee’s remaining games this season will be part of a back-to-back game — many of which include at least one if not two legs of road trips.

The Milwaukee Bucks stand at 26-18 for the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference, 10 games behind the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers and 3.5 games behind the No. 3 seed, New York Knicks.

An unusually powerful snowstorm forced the Milwaukee Bucks into a luxury hotel in New Orleans for roughly three days. Bucks star Damian Lillard told WTMJ that he spent much of that time exercising in the hotel gym to keep himself sharp for game time, and also caught up on some Netflix shows. Head coach Doc Rivers said Giannis Antetokounmpo kept himself occupied by dribbling around an empty ballroom.

Dame stepped up as a leader on and off the court today. He explained his process in holding his team accountable despite travel issues today.



He also touched on Brook stealing the last rebound he needed for a triple-double! @620WTMJ #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/OO8d2QzxzM — Dylan Hunter Carter (@DylanHCarter) January 24, 2025

For Gary Trent Jr., the experience was made easier by visiting with family members who live in the New Orleans area, providing a warm place for him to spend his time and home cooking.

After narrowly escaping New Orleans in time to face the Miami Heat on Jan. 23, Damian Lillard secured his first triple-double as the star of the Milwaukee Bucks and the fourth of his career, helping the Bucks extend a hot streak that ended with a win in six of their last seven games.

#Bucks go on a 15-2 run to close out the half, capped off by a buzzer-beater from Dame!



Milwaukee battled back from down 18-3 to take a commanding 71-55 lead at the break over Miami.



Tune into the second with @DaveKoehnPxP & @JustinGarciaNBA from Fiserv Forum on 620 WTMJ pic.twitter.com/qrY1orENkx — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) January 24, 2025

