BEAVER DAM, Wis. — One person is dead, 3 adults are critically injured, and 3 children suffered minor injuries after a two-car crash in Beaver Dam.

Dodge County Sheriff‘s deputies responded just after 4:30pm on January 26 to the intersection of County Road A at County Road B. The investigation shows that a Ford F150 pickup truck failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road B, and was hit by a Cadillac Escalade. Both vehicles came to a rest in a field on the northeast corner of the intersection.

A 30-year-old man from Tennessee who was riding in the pickup was ejected from the vehicle, and died from his injuries. The 32-year-old driver, also from Tennessee, was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. He was eventually arrested for Operating While Impaired (OWI).

The 35-year-old man driving the Escalade along with his 38-year-old female passenger, from Fox Lake, were flown to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam with serious injuries, eventually being transferred to Aurora Summit Hospital. Three children were also taken to Marshfield Medical Center with minor injuries, with one child being later transferred to UW-Madison Hospital for her treatment.