UPDATE at 9:45am on 1/24/25: The Wisconsin Heights School District provided the following update regarding the closures for January 24:

Dear Vanguard Community,

We are reaching out to provide you with accurate information, address any potential rumors, and request your support during this time. As you may be aware, the Wisconsin Heights School District made the decision to close schools today as a precautionary measure due to a potential threat of school violence.

Upon learning of this threat, the district immediately followed its established safety policies and procedures. Our team worked closely with law enforcement and staff to assess the situation and ensure the safety of all students and staff members. The decision to close our district buildings today was made with the utmost priority placed on maintaining a secure environment for everyone on our campuses.

Please know that the investigation into this matter is ongoing. We are committed to keeping you informed and will share additional updates as they become available. During this time, we appreciate your understanding and continued support as we work to resolve this situation.

The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority, and we will continue to follow all necessary protocols to protect our school community.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Thank you for your cooperation and trust.

Michelle McGrath, Ed. D

District Administrator

Wisconsin Heights School District