WAUKESHA, Wis. — One person is dead after an early morning fire at a Waukesha mobile home. The Waukesha Fire Department responded just after 3:00 a.m. to a mobile home fire near Elder and Grandview.

Firefighters found heavy smoke throughout the home and flames coming from the back of the building. Crews also found the person who lived there and were able to get them out, but they died at the scene. They also rescued one pet, who has been turned over to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha for care.

Fire crews got the home under control within 15 minutes, but stayed on the scene to take care of hotspots. No firefighters were injured in the freezing conditions.

The Waukesha Fire Department reminds the public to check their smoke alarms regularly, have an emergency evacuation plan in place, and always close bedroom doors when sleeping.