MILWAUKEE – As Wisconsin and the baseball world continue to mourn the loss of Bob Uecker, the Milwaukee legend’s family has sent a heartfelt message to Milwaukee Brewers fans, the team itself and everyone who felt the pain of Ueck’s loss.

The following message was forwarded from the Uecker family via the Brewers:

“Thank you. Thank you very much!”



If Bob were with us, those would be his words today. As his family, we now do our best to step in and share that sentiment on his behalf.



The outpouring of love Bob experienced from so many during his life, and the support we have received from extended family, friends and the public since his passing, has been nothing short of overwhelming. The many tributes in his honor and the messages of condolence have sustained us during this difficult time.



Bob had a unique, treasured gift for bringing out the very best in people. Whether you were a family member, a lifelong friend, an acquaintance introduced to him for the first time, or a listener tuning in on the radio, Bob made every single person feel like they were the most important person in the room. And to him, you were the most important in the room at that time, and in his heart.



And with that, we face the impossible task of trying to express our gratitude to all of the people Bob cherished and loved throughout his life.



To the fans—fans of the Brewers and those who followed Bob during his broad entertainment career—you are amazing. His special relationship with the community extended beyond Milwaukee, beyond Wisconsin, and beyond any borders on a map. Our family takes so much comfort from the countless heartfelt messages pouring in over the week, culminating in a visit to American Family Field to see the memorial built by so many at his statue. The affection and connection he had with you gave Bob the strength to continue announcing games until the very end.



To the Brewers, our entire family is so grateful for the opportunity to spend over fifty years as part of your family. Bob cherished the organization. He never had a bad day at the ballpark, and this was because of you. Deep friendships with Commissioner Selig, and his family, and Mark Attanasio, and his family, were the foundation. No less important to Bob were the relationships with his broadcast partners, front office and clubhouse staff, and stadium support workers. And finally, to the hundreds of current and former players who have worn the Brewers uniform, the love and respect you shared was unmatched. He was most proud of the fact that you treated him like one of your own, a member of the team.



We cannot begin to thank the army of health caregivers who were by his and our side during his journey. Thank you to Dr. Doug Evans, Dr. James Kleczka, Dr. Paul Knudson, Dr. Mark Lodes, Dr. Marcie Berger, Dr. Jonathan Thompson, Dr. Lindsay Puckett and Carlton Moore. These individuals, and their dear staff, offered the highest level of care to Bob over the years, many of whom became the closest of friends. A special thank you to Roger Caplinger, the longtime medical director for the Brewers. You were vital in managing Bob’s care, but much more than that, you were a dear friend to Bob and remain a dear friend to all of us in the family.



Bob brought us a lifetime of joy in both his public and private life. We loved him deeply. He is survived by longtime partner, Judy Uecker; daughter Sue Uecker; son Bob Uecker, Jr. and his wife, Cathy Uecker; grandchildren Victoria Bennett and her husband Austin Bennett, Nichole Uecker and her husband Brandon Peters, Emily Uecker and Kelsey Ziemer; and three great-grandchildren. Bob’s former wife, Joyce Uecker, and their son, Steve Uecker, and daughter, Leann Uecker Ziemer, passed away earlier.



Today we held a family memorial and burial for Bob, and we greatly appreciated the ability to mourn privately. That said, we are working closely with our Brewers family on building a public Celebration of Life event that will honor Bob later this summer, with more details to come.



An important part of Bob’s life has always been to give back to others. For those interested in celebrating his memory, we offer three causes that were very important to Bob. Donations can be made to: (1) Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin for cancer research and clinical care, with gifts being made online at mcwsupport.mcw.edu/ueckermemorial or mailed to: Office of Institutional Advancement, PO Box 26509 Milwaukee, WI 53226-0509; (2) Wounded Warrior Project with donations accepted online at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate and / or; (3) the ALS Association at als.org/ChasinaCure/Donate.



Family can be defined in many ways. For Bob, his family extended far beyond the traditional definition. We thank all of you for being cherished members of our family, for loving Bob, and for supporting us as we mourn his passing.