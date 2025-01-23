MILWAUKEE — Investigators are looking into two shootings on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Wednesday evening — one that claimed the life of a 15-year-old and another that injured two people and killed another.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, authorities were contacted at 4:45 p.m. CST on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, for reports of a seemingly fatal shooting on N 28th St. near the intersection with W Congress St. Upon arrival, first responders made contact with a 15-year-old victim who they confirmed to have suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this stage of the investigation, but a suspect has yet to be identified. It does not appear that anyone else was involved. Details are limited, but Milwaukee Police ask that anyone with information on this shooting contact them immediately.

Less than two hours later at 6:38 p.m. CST, Milwaukee Police were called to a triple shooting on W Cheyenne St. near the intersection with N 40th St. Upon arrival, authorities found three victims — a 56-year-old and a 54-year-old, each of whom were shot, and a 22-year-old who died at the scene from their gunshot wound.

The two surviving victims were rushed to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment. Their current condition remains unknown.

However, Milwaukee Police did take a 32-year-old suspect into custody and charges were forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Their identities have not been revealed at this stage of the investigation. Nonetheless, Milwaukee Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents call them immediately at (414) 935-7360. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or submit your information via the P3 Tips App.

These are breaking news stories. Any updates and/or follow-ups may be issued as information is revealed at further stages of the investigations.

