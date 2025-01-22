MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison makes a leadership change by removing Vice Chancellor for Inclusive Excellence Dr. LaVar Charleston after an internal review of the university’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement (DDEEA) revealed financial operations concerns.

Dr. Charleston served as the director of the DDEEA for the past three years. He will remain employed at the university, returning to his role as a clinical professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis in the School of Education.

In a statement, UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin reported that questions arose about “fiscal judgments” made in the DDEEA. Fiscal authority of the division shifted to the university’s Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration on January 7.

The leadership change is effective immediately, with Provost Charles Isbell, Jr. serving as acting director of DDEEA until an interim director is appointed.

Dr. LaVar Charleston (left) and Provost Charles Isbell, Jr. (right). Images courtesy of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The university says events, programs, and services in DDEEA will continue with no direct impact on students in DDEEA programs.