MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher CC Sabathia was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, receiving 86.8% of the vote in his first year on the ballot.

44-year-old Sabathia helped lead the Brewers to the postseason in 2008 as the NL Wild Card winner, ending the team’s 25-year playoff drought. Acquired from Cleveland in exchange for four players on July 7, 2008, he went on to go 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA in 17 starts with Milwaukee, producing seven complete games, including three shutouts. Sabathia finished fifth in 2008 NL Cy Young Award voting and sixth in NL Most Valuable Player.

CC Sabathia Stats. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Brewers.

“What CC Sabathia did for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008 will forever be remembered as he put the team on his shoulders and carried us to our first postseason appearance in 26 years,” said former Brewers General Manager Doug Melvin. “CC pitched on three-days rest a number of times that season. It was the most unselfish performance I have ever seen from someone who looked beyond his free agency to lift our entire organization and fan base to a high level of excitement.”

CC Sabathia joined MLB Network moments after getting the call to Cooperstown to talk about how much the honor means to him and more. Video courtesy of the MLB Network

In addition to CC Sabathia, additional players to be inducted as part the 2025 Hall of Fame class include outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and left-handed reliever Billy Wagner. First baseman Dick Allen and outfielder Dave Parker were both elected by the 16-member Classic Era Baseball Committee on December 8.

The induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 27 in Cooperstown, New York.

According to the Brewers, with the addition of Sabathia and Parker, who played for the Brewers in 1990, the franchise has now had nine players elected to the Hall of Fame, including outfielder Hank Aaron (elected in 1982), right-handed reliever Rollie Fingers (1992), right-handed pitcher Don Sutton (1998), shortstop/center fielder Robin Yount (1999), infielder Paul Molitor (2004), right-handed reliever Trevor Hoffman (2018) and catcher Ted Simmons (2020).