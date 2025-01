MILWAUKEE — With extreme low temperatures forecasted, here is a list of places people can go to warm up during the day. More information on extreme weather shelters is available on the Wisconsin 211 website.

MILWAUKEE PUBLIC LIBRARY, CENTRAL, GOOD HOPE & TIPPECANOE

814 West Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee WI, 53233

Hours: Monday, Tuesday 10am-8pm; Wednesday-Friday

10am-6pm; Saturday 9am-5pm; Sunday 1pm-5pm. | Closed holidays.

Serves: All

Walk-in: Yes

3912 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee WI, 53207

Hours: Monday, Tuesday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. | Closed holidays

Serves: All

Walk-in: Yes

7715 Good Hope Road, Milwaukee WI, 53223

Hours: Monday, Tuesday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. | Closed holidays

Serves: All

Walk-in: Yes

SALVATION ARMY OF MILWAUKEE COUNTY

8853 South Howell Avenue, Oak Creek WI, 53154

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.-Noon. |

Closed holidays

Serves: All

Walk-in: Yes

Photo ID required

SAFE HAVEN OF RACINE

1030 Washington Avenue, Racine WI, 53403

Hours: 24 hours/day, 7 days/week.

Serves: Racine County youth, ages 10-17

Walk-in: Yes (Ring doorbell closest to the mailbox)

Call ahead for information on required documents.

CUDAHY FAMILY LIBRARY

3500 Library Drive, Cudahy WI, 53110

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday Noon-4 p.m. | Closed holidays.

Serves: All

Walk-in: Yes

DISCOVER CHURCH

7311 South 13th Street, Oak Creek WI, 53154

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 8:30.a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m.-2p.m. |

Closed holidays.

Serves: All

Walk-in: Yes

ADVOCATE AURORA HEALTH — SAINT LUKES SOUTH SHORE

5900 South Lake Drive, Cudahy WI, 53110

Hours: 24 hours/day, 7 days/week.

Serves: Individuals seeking relief from heat/cold

during extreme weather advisories.

Walk-in: Yes

CEDARBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY

W63 N589 Hanover Avenue, Cedarburg WI, 53012

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday Noon-4 p.m. | Closed holidays

Serves: All

Walk-in: Yes

GREENDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY

5647 Broad Street, Greendale WI, 53129

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.-4 p.m. | Closed holidays

Serves: All

Walk-in: Yes

GREENFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY

5310 West Layton Avenue, Greeneld WI, 53220

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. | Closed holidays

Serves: All

Walk-in: Yes

HALES CORNERS PUBLIC LIBRARY

5885 South 116th Street, Hales Corners WI, 53130

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. | Closed holidays

Serves: All

Walk-in: Yes

WHITEFISH BAY PUBLIC LIBRARY

5420 North Marlborough Drive, Whitesh Bay WI, 53217

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday Noon-4 p.m. | Closed holidays

Serves: All

Walk-in: Yes

WAUWATOSA PUBLIC LIBRARY

7635 West North Avenue, Wauwatosa WI, 53213

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday Noon-4 p.m. | Closed holidays

Serves: All

Walk-in: Yes

NEW BERLIN PUBLIC LIBRARY

15105 West Library Lane, New Berlin WI, 53151

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.-4 p.m. | Closed holidays

Serves: Residents of New Berlin and Waukesha

County

Walk-in: Yes

PAULINE HAASS PUBLIC LIBRARY

N 64 W 23820 Main Street, Sussex WI, 53089

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 p.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.-4 p.m. | Closed holidays

Serves: Residents of Sussex and Waukesha County

Walk-in: Yes