RACINE, Wis. — A giraffe at the Racine Zoo dies after a fall in his holding area. Jabari was a Masai giraffe that arrived at the zoo in October of 2017.

Zoo staff said specialist veterinarians and animal care specialists were caring for the animals in the morning on January 16 when the giraffe fell. He was able to lift himself up to stand again.

More than 50 staff and care specialists from across Wisconsin including from the Milwaukee County Zoo, Racine Fire Department, Milwaukee Fire Department, University of Wisconsin’s School of Veterinary Medicine, Magnolia Springs Vet Clinic, and more tried to help the animal stand again, working late into the evening, but were unsuccessful.

Jabari the Masai Giraffe. Image courtesy of the Racine Zoo.

This is the second Masai giraffe to die in the last few months at the zoo. Mac, a 19-year-old Masai giraffe, died of natural causes in November of 2024.

The Racine Zoo will be closed to the public on January 17 to allow staff to grieve this loss and care for the zoo’s many residents.