MILWAUKEE — One of the most beloved icons in Wisconsin’s history, Bob Uecker passed away early on Thursday morning at age 90, the Milwaukee Brewers and Uecker Family announced.

The heart and soul of Brewers baseball, Uecker has been in and around the organization for the better part of the last seven decades as a player, broadcaster and beloved hometown star who brought a smile to everyone’s faces.

WTMJ learned of Mr. Baseball’s passing along with the rest of the world on the morning of Thursday, January 16, 2025. Wis. Morning News’ Erik Bilstad broke into Political Power Hour with Steve Scaffidi to announce the news and digest it with Steve and Kristin Brey live on-air.

That was followed immediately by The Upswing with Jeff Sherman, who dedicated his show to discussing Uecker’s passing.

Scaffidi interviewed Uecker on multiple occasions — once in 2019 and again in 2023 — bringing a spotlight to Uecker’s jovial and fiery personality, gracious storytelling, unmatched comedic timing and unwavering sincerity.

Brewers.com Writer Adam McCalvy joined Wisconsin’s Midday News to discuss the legacy of Bob Uecker after his passing. He also shares his favorite funny story involving Mr. Baseball.

Sandy Maxx of What’s On Tap was LIVE on TMJ4, joining their live and continuing coverage of Uecker’s passing to discuss the impact that Mr. Baseball had on 620 WTMJ as a station and her experience as the original In-Game Host for the Milwaukee Brewers, when she worked with Bob Uecker.

Others honoring Bob Uecker on Wisconsin’s Midday News include longtime WTMJ Sports Director & now-Wisconsin’s Midday News Host, Greg Matzek and former Brewer Jonathan Lucroy.

WTMJ’s Dominic Cotroneo was live on ESPN Milwaukee’s midday coverage dedicated to Bob Uecker to share his perspective and a bit of behind-the-scenes insight to how the team rallied around Uecker this year and how they intend to do that to honor his legacy moving forward.

"The @Brewers will be back in the World Series and Bob will have the best seat in the house." @Dom_Cotroneo pic.twitter.com/1NUe8FFSmB — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) January 16, 2025

The Soundtrack of Summer for 54 years in Wisconsin inspired the next generation. #ThankYouUeck @gneitzel16 @Dom_Cotroneo pic.twitter.com/uAzYilvAWE — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) January 16, 2025

ESPN Milwaukee also resurfaced Uecker’s biography of Hank Aaron — a legacy that is historically tied with the City of Milwaukee, Brewers organization, and of course, Uecker himself.

"Our lifelong friend right up to the very end."



📺: Bob Uecker on Henry Aaron in 2021. Right back at you, Mr. Baseball. #ThankYouUeck pic.twitter.com/VvnBxcUOD7 — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) January 16, 2025

