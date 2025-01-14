GREEN BAY – Tom Clements, a man who has led the development of one NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, one likely first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback, and the current future of the Green Bay Packers franchise under center, is retiring.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed during a press conference Tuesday that Clements would be finishing his career after 14 cumulative seasons with the team.

“He’s been incredibly consistent, what a great man…obviously he’s had a chance to coach some of the best. When you talk about Favre, Rodgers, and then the development of Jordan Love, that’s pretty cool,” said LaFleur.

Prior to his coaching career, Clements played quarterback for 12 seasons in the Canadian Football League, where he was a seven-time divisional all-star, the league MVP (1987) and a two-time Grey Cup champion (1976 and 1984). His best statistical season north of the border came with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1982, when he threw for over 4,700 yards. Clements finished his playing career with over 39,000 passing yards, 252 passing touchdowns, and a 60.35 completion percentage before he was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

Prior to joining Green Bay in 2006, Clements coached quarterbacks for the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, and served as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills during the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

During his first 11 seasons with Green Bay, helped the Packers finish in the top 10 in the NFL in scoring offense and total offense nine times each and rank number two over that span in giveaways.

Clements actually served as Packers quartebacks coach in two stints, first from 2006 to 2011, before taking on other roles and then returning to the position in 2022. In both instances, Clements helped the team make a transition from one highly-regarded veteran quarterback to a promising young talent.

LaFleur says the team could consider an internal candidate to replace Clements, but that no concrete plans have been laid out yet.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: