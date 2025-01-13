MADISON, Wis. — Multiple counties near the Madison area are reporting phone outages for their emergency services, including 911 and police phone lines.

The Columbia County Sheriff was the first to report their 911 outage around 2:30 p.m. on January 13 because of a fiber optic line being cut in the region, telling residents via their Facebook to contact them directly at 608-742-4166 ext. 1.

They were quickly followed by Marquette County and Adams County officials.

This was followed by reports from Iowa County.

Around 3:30 p.m., Juneau County Emergency Management reported that their 911 services were also down.

It’s unknown when all of the outages will be fixed.