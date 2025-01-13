Felix Mantilla, one of the few surviving members of Milwaukee’s only World Series championship, himself a champion of youth baseball in the city, has died.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Felix Mantilla, an iconic figure in Milwaukee who was an inspiration to all of us in the Milwaukee baseball community,” the Brewers said in a statement Saturday. “We will forever remember Felix for his time with the Milwaukee Braves, but even more for the impact he had on thousands of children through the Felix Mantilla Little League. Our love and thoughts are with Felix’s dear wife, Kay, and the many friends and family who join us in mourning his passing.”

A cause of death has not been given.

A native of Puerto Rico, Mantilla would integrate the Braves’ minor league system in 1953 along with Hank Aaron and career minor league outfielder Horace Garner. While it would take a few years for Mantilla to make his way to Milwaukee in 1956, he would play a role in the team’s 1957 World Series win over the favored New York Yankees.

In six seasons with the Braves, Mantilla would tally 220 hits, 18 home runs, and 78 RBI. Perhaps his most notable moment with the team came in 1959; by reaching base on a low throw in the 13th inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Mantilla would break up a perfect game effort for pitcher Harvey Haddix. He would then be picked up by the expansion New York Mets in 1962 before having a career breakout with the Boston Red Sox, hitting 30 home runs in 1964 and being named an All Star in 1965.

In Milwaukee, Mantilla’s legacy lived on through his Felix Mantilla Little League, founded in 1972. Mantilla also led player exchanges between young Milwaukeeans and children from his hometown of Isabela, Puerto Rico.

“Our city remembers Félix Mantilla. He lived a remarkable life. He was both a baseball all star and a world champion. His community work included the Félix Mantilla Little League -introducing youngsters to teamwork, discipline and fun. My thoughts are with his family and his fans,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on X Saturday.

Mantilla was 90 years old.

