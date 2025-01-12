CALEDONIA, Wis. — The Village of Caledonia Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 6 Mile Rd., Saturday, Jan 11 around 5 p.m.

Battalion Chief Jason Schuls tells WTMJ the first building was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and a propane tank exploded shortly after. He noted controlling the blaze was a challenge, especially because no water was available at the remote site and had to be brought in.

Schuls said, “Once the roof collapsed, we had a hard time putting the fires out because the steel roof went on top of it, so we couldn’t get to the sides of it. So, it took a long time to put these hotspot’s out.”

He said six water tenders carrying more than 2,000 gallons each were brought in by the department and other agencies, who were rendering aid as part of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

Schuls added, the fire spread to another outbuilding and a semi-truck loaded with hay, that further complicated firefighting efforts. He said they were able to put the fire out before the natural gas lines on site went up.

Schuls said both outbuildings were used primarily for vehicle storage and no one was injured in the fire.