MILWAUKEE – A 19-year-old suspect is shot by Milwaukee Police during a struggle with officers.

The suspect, who police say was wanted for sexual assault of a child and child enticement, was inside a home near South 7th Street and West Arthur Avenue when police arrived around 9:37pm Monday night.

Police say that while communicating with the suspect, the man pulled out a firearm. A struggle ensued between two officers and the suspect over the firearm. A 35-year-old male officer then shot the suspect.

The suspect was arrested and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer that shot the suspect will be placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer involved shootings.

Video related to this incident will be released at a later date.