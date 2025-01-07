MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teenager faces a felony charge for driving the getaway car after a double homicide on Christmas Day.

18-year-old Quintarez Morris is charged with harboring or aiding a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Morris was driving a black Malibu around Noon near 37th and Scott on Milwaukee’s west side when his passenger shot 2 people in a parked white Kia as they drove past. The Kia then rolls forward and crashes into a parked car.

Both people in the car died. 15-year-old Exziel Rivera died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest at the scene. 18-year-old Nayah Vasquez died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest later at the hospital.

The car Morris was driving was eventually found burnt in Dineen Park. The original owner of the car said she was in process of selling the car to Morris, who later admitted to her that he was driving the car involved in the shooting, and that his passenger admitted to being the shooter.

Cash bond for Morris is set for 75-hundred dollars. He’s due back in court on January 10.