ORLANDO – Miss Wisconsin 2024, Mandi Genord, finished as a top 11 semi-finalist at the 2025 Miss America Competition on Sunday night.

The top 11 was comprised of the top 10 scoring contestants and one “People’s Choice” contestant selected by an online vote. Genord was also recognized as one of three Preliminary Fitness award winners and was named a regional winner of the American Heart Association Go Red For Women Leadership award. She leaves the Miss America Competition with $3,000 in scholarships.

A 22-year-old Genord Beaver Dam native, Genord is also a 2024 graduate of the University of Alabama. Genord graduated summa cum laude and was awarded two Bachelor’s Degrees rounding out majors in dance, political science and communication studies. She plans to obtain her Juris Doctor degree and practice family law, specializing in adoption.

To that end, Genord used her 30 seconds responding to the random question prompt of “healthcare” by discussing her community service initiative Connecting Lives: Adoption Resources & Advocacy (CLARA) – aiming to provide support and resources for families looking to adopt. The initiative was named after Genord’s adopted niece Clara; Genord noted in an op-ed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last month the average cost of a domestic infant adoption can range anywhere from $20,000 to $45,000.

“I want to pursue my life-long advocacy as a family law attorney specializing in the adoption process, so that I can advocate for those like my niece to ensure that they are receiving the resources that they need,” said Genord Sunday.

Genord will be traveling back to Wisconsin later this week.

Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard was crowned the winner of Miss America 2025.

