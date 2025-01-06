OTTAWA (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned as Liberal Party leader, effectively ending nearly a decade in power.

“I am a fighter …. The fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months. If I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” said Trudeau at a press conference in front of his Rideau Cottage residence Monday.

Trudeau will stay on as prime minister until a new leader of the Liberal Party is chosen.

Trudeau was initially hailed for returning the country to its liberal past when he was elected in 2015, but he has become widely unpopular in recent years. The political upheaval comes at a difficult moment for Canada.

Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian products if Canada does not stem what he calls a flow of migrants and drugs in the United States — even though far fewer of each cross into the U.S. from Canada than from Mexico.

