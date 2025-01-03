Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Antigo: Lack of professionals in rural areas can be a challenge for youth dealing with mental health issues.

Wisconsin teens are struggling with their mental health. According to the Youth at Risk Behavior Survey from 2021, half of Wisconsin high schoolers reported feeling anxious, a third depressed and a fifth self-harming. Finding help can be difficult, especially in rural areas such as Antigo, a town of 8,000 in Langlade County where a lack of mental health resources, and persisting negative attitudes about mental illness and wellness can get in the way. The Wisconsin Rapids tribune quoted Department of Public Instruction communications director Chris Bucher as saying, “One of the clearest and biggest challenges for rural schools is a lack of resources. That lack of resources can be seen in more than just money; it also includes a shortage of mental health professionals such as student services staff or clinicians in the community.” At Antigo High School, only two counselors serve about 800 students in grades eight through 12. The national recommended ratio of school counselors to students is 1:250. Some students are already taking action. One new initiative is the NAMI-sponsored Raise Your Voice Clubs in high schools statewide. Antigo’s is one of the most recent; the club has about eight members and is in its second year. The club functions as a place to discuss mental health needs and concerns the high schoolers have in a place where those kinds of spaces can be hard to find. Full Story

Madison: New mentorship program to support Indigenous graduate students at UW-Madison.

Having someone you trust help you navigate through unfamiliar territory is a sure step toward success. A new program at the University of Wisconsin–Madison is aimed at supporting Indigenous graduate students through the hoops and hurdles of academia. The program will formalize mentorship between Indigenous graduate students and faculty. It will create mentorship pairings, train advisors, send students to conferences and provide microgrants to support Indigenous student’s research. Co-organizer Jeneile Luebke, an assistant professor in the School of Nursing at UW– Madison, and an enrolled member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa told WPR, “We all have informally mentored students. It’s a part of having those relationships with our tribes. But our students usually need some extra support, encouragement and advocacy.” Native Americans make up less than 1 percent of the U.S. graduate school population, and their completion rates are lower than their white peers, according to a 2019 report. One of her goals for the program is “making sure the students who come to us will leave with their degrees and not be harmed while doing so.” Another goal of the program is to eventually increase the number of Indigenous scientists. Full Story

La Crosse: Influencer Halley Kate spends “perfect” Christmas Eve in Wisconsin.

In a true sign of the times, the Journal Sentinel is reporting that TikTok influencer Halley Kate spent a “perfect” Christmas Eve in Wisconsin. For the unfamiliar, Kate has 1.4 million followers on TikTok and is dating fellow influencer and La Crosse native Reed Wilson. After travelling to Michigan to adopt a visually impaired dachshund, Kate and Wilson travelled to La Crosse. Halley posted a TikTok of her holding the dog in the snow and acting out the audio from “Love Actually,” when Colin tells Tony the “exciting news” that he’s taking a trip to a “fantastic place called Wisconsin.” She enjoyed her first Bloody Mary at a La Crosse bar. Her TikTok was full of Christmas Cheer. Halley showcased the La Crosse tradition that is Rotary Lights at Riverside Park. “My bf’s town puts up millions of lights in a giant display for the whole town and it’s so magical,” Halley wrote. She shared clips of her and Williams, strolling under countless colorful lights, people toasting marshmallows over an open fire and a horse-drawn carriage going by. “Perfect Christmas Eve in Wisconsin,” Halley captioned the video. Now you can go into your weekend armed with all the important news. Full Story