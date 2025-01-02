UPDATE at 11:00 a.m. CST on Jan. 2, 2025: The student who was struck by a bus near Silver Spring Intermediate School this morning has passed away, Hamilton School District leaders confirmed. While their identity is being withheld, the student is confirmed to be from a Kindergarten-level class.

HSD leaders say the student was in the process of transferring to a shuttle bus heading to the Willow Springs Learning Center when the accident occurred.

The following statement was released by Hamilton School District Superintendent, Dr. Paul Mielke:

It is with extreme sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. This morning a young student passed away after a tragic incident that took place at Silver Spring Intermediate School (SSI) prior to the start of the school day. The student involved was a 4K student who was at SSI transferring to a shuttle bus to be taken to Willow Springs Learning Center. Out of respect for the family, we are not sharing additional information at this time. Please join me in extending our deepest condolences to this student’s family. We understand tragedy is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school community, especially our students. Our student services team immediately began working with students and staff at several buildings this morning and will continue to provide support during this difficult time. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact your school principal or a member of our student services team.Thank you for your support at this difficult time. We will make every effort to help your child as needed. This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

SUSSEX, Wis. — A student was struck by a bus near Silver Spring Intermediate School on Thursday morning. The child’s condition remains unknown, but the bus remains on the scene as police investigate the incident.

Authorities say the student was struck between Silver Spring Dr & Town Line Rd in the Village of Lisbon. WTMJ’s sources say the bus was filled with children ranging from Kindergarten (Ages 4 & Up) through Sixth Grade.

