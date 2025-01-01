It’s called a REAL ID and the Wisconsin DMV is reminding everyone that if you want to get on a plane, you’re going to need to make sure you have the right identification. These cards have the added star on the upper right corner.

Though the enforcement doesn’t begin until May 7th, the DMV wants everyone to start getting ready to make the switch.



And it’s more than just getting on a plane, you need this type of id to be able to get into a federal building or a military base too.

For a personalized checklist of the required documents needed to bring to the DMV, check out the interactive Driver Licensing Guide.

Quick facts: