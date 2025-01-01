It’s called a REAL ID and the Wisconsin DMV is reminding everyone that if you want to get on a plane, you’re going to need to make sure you have the right identification. These cards have the added star on the upper right corner.
Though the enforcement doesn’t begin until May 7th, the DMV wants everyone to start getting ready to make the switch.
And it’s more than just getting on a plane, you need this type of id to be able to get into a federal building or a military base too.
For a personalized checklist of the required documents needed to bring to the DMV, check out the interactive Driver Licensing Guide.
Quick facts:
- Wisconsin offers both REAL ID-compliant and non-compliant driver licenses and ID cards. The cards look similar:
- REAL ID-compliant cards are marked with a star.
- Non-compliant cards do not have the star or are marked “NOT FOR FEDERAL PURPOSES.”
- People may use other forms of ID, such as a passport. TSA offers a list of acceptable alternative identification cards: TSA.gov/REAL-ID
- Wisconsin DMV has been offering REAL ID to customers since January 14, 2013.
- Wisconsin has more than 3 million REAL ID driver licenses and ID card holders and nearly 1.9 million non-compliant cards.