RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — No injuries after a four-car crash on I-94 in Racine County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 9pm on Sunday, December 29 to a three-car crash on I-94 northbound about a quarter mile south of Washington Avenue. The investigation showed a fourth car was also involved, and no injuries were reported.

Two lanes of I-94 were temporarily closed during the investigation and crash clean-up.