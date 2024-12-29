CITY OF WAUKESHA, Wis. — A woman is in custody after a serious hit-and-run crash sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Saturday.

A 63-year-old man was struck by a car around 6:15 p.m. 12/28/24 near White Rock Ave. and Hartwell Ave. The City of Waukesha Fire Department provided life-saving care on scene, then transproted him to a trauma center where he is in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

The Waukesha Major Crash Investigative Team developed a vehicle of interest, which led to the arrest of a 57-year-old woman from the City of Waukesha. She is in custody at the Waukesha County Jail.

Waukesha Police say operating a vehicle while intoxicated was likely a factor in the crash.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has any other informatin about the incident to contact Detective Tyler Bauer at 262-524-3814.