Hello from Sandy Maxx, who’s been as busy as Santa’s elves with editing and producing a very special Christmas show. There has been a LOT of excellent music to review from Wisconsin’s creative people. Over 140 area artists and a total of 197 songs were submitted for consideration.

Tune in to “Sandy’s Christmas Soundtrack” for two hours of music spotlighting Wisconsin-made holiday songs of all styles (instrumental, country, new wave, contemporary Christian) along with traditional favorites to sing along with.

To those who were not selected, I plan to connect with very many of the artists to learn more about their creative journeys and plans as story ideas for my “What’s On Tap” radio show.

Christmas Eve, 12/24, from 6 P.M. – 8 P.M

Christmas morning, 12/25, from 8 A.M. – 10 A.M.

You can listen:

On the air at 620 AM and 103.3 FM

On the WTMJ app

On the WTMJ live audio stream at wtmj.com

Wisconsin artists featured will be, in order:

Mrs. Fun (WI)

The O’Bros Band (Madison)

The Quilz (Milwaukee)

Liberace (West Allis)

Steve March-Torme’ (Appleton – and IS Mel Torme’s son)

Denny Rauen (Riverwest neighborhood of Milwaukee, of the Rauen Guitars shop)

Pat McCurdy, Rai Hudson, Cynthia Starich and Chris Hanson (Milwaukee)

The Waltzmeister (Sheboygan)

Bree Morgan (WI)

The Chris Haise Band (WI)

The Front Porch Rockers (WI)

Life Church Music (WI)

Sara Ellsworth (WI)

Hannah Busse (Bussy) (WI)

His Way (WI)

Special song requests from, in order:

Milwaukee native/4x Grammy Award winner Cheryl Pawelski

Skylight Music Theatre’s Susan Varela

Visit Milwaukee’s Peggy Williams-Smith

Milwaukee musician Chris Tishler

Milwaukee native/Tony Award winner Anthony Crivello

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski

And little 2 year old Jimmy, the son of a friend of a friend, will be singing a bit of “Jingle Bells”.

Give a listen to these Spotify playlists to hear Wisconsin artists who submitted songs for this show and make some discoveries to freshen your personal playlist and performers to watch for in 2025.