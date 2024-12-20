BELLEVILLE, Wis. — A 12-year-old Belleville School District student is being accused of plotting to harm themselves and school staff, according to the Belleville Police Department.

According to a release shared via the police department’s Facebook page, authorities were contacted by officials from the school district around 3:23 p.m. CST on Monday, December 16. School officials contacted police after learning from students that another classmate was planning to “harm staff members and themselves.”

These claims were substantiated by an investigation from Belleville Police, who then referred the 12-year-old from rural Belleville to the Dane County Juvenile Court for Disorderly Conduct and Terroristic Threats.

While the suspect is not in custody, they are not currently allowed on campus and are in the custody of their parents. Police say there is no further or active threat to the school, its faculty, or the community in general. School leaders will cooperate with police to determine the next steps in this process.

In the wake of this threat and the recent shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Belleville Police have provided an extra presence during school days and school-related events.

They also offered their thanks to their fellow students who reported this suspicious behavior and ultimately, kept the school community safe:

“We are pleased students have taken to heart the safety of their environment and the importance of if they see or hear something that causes them concern to immediately report it to school officials or police”, stated Interim Police Chief Chris Hughes.

