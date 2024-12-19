HARTLAND, Wis. — Students and staff are safe after two incidents at Hartland-Lakeside schools on December 18.

The first happened at Hartland South Elementary School with a student who made a threat “to bring a gun to school” during lunch. Hartland Police responded and after a threat assessment, they found that the threat wasn’t credible and there was no danger to the community. The district is taking disciplinary action.

The second happened at North Shore Middle School where a student became “dysregulated”, punching their fist through a classroom window with other students present. School was put on a brief hold to allow trained staff to manage the situation.

In a letter to families, superintendent Tina Vogelmann reminded the community that the district’s approach to safety “involves proactive measures, clear protocols, and ongoing collaboration with the Hartland Police Department”.

“Threats of any kind have no place in our school. The District takes remarks related to weapons, aggression, or violence very seriously. Any threats made

toward the school, students, or staff will be treated with the utmost seriousness and will prompt immediate action, including the involvement

of the Hartland Police Department and the highest level of disciplinary measures”.

She goes on to say that “[i]n light of the recent tragedy in Madison, it is understandable that this incident may evoke heightened emotions, especially for those who were present in the classroom at the time. Students are encouraged to report any concerns to trusted adults, and we also provide avenues for anonymous reporting when needed. Our teachers and staff receive ongoing training to recognize safety risks and respond effectively”.