Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

De Pere: School District teaching responsible AI use.

Technology is evolving at a shocking rate. With the continued evolution of AI, school districts are scrambling to develop policies that will clarify the use of AI and navigate this new frontier. The De Pere school board has approved use of the artificial intelligence program Brisk in some De Pere schools. The goal is to expose students to the proper use of AI as they move forward with their education. The district expects to have the program in classrooms by the time students return to school in January after the winter break. The Press Gazette reports that the district is purchasing an 18-month subscription to Brisk Teaching, a Google Chrome extension. The program is aimed at teachers and designed to help “streamline lesson planning, align curriculum with academic standards and provide real-time data insights.” Brisk will be provided to 7th through 12th grade students and teachers. The De Pere district has been considering implementing AI programs for its students for nearly a year. They considered a wide range of potential programs, looking to meet a list of ideal uses and privacy guidelines. Full Story

Pleasant Prairie: Holiday Lights Tour and contest is back.

Christmas lights do more than increase your electric bill. They enhance our holiday experience. How many of us used to, or still do, drive around looking at Christmas lights? I remember doing it as a kid with my parents and I did it with my daughter. Some neighborhoods are set up so you can walk a while and bask in the glow of outdoor illumination. If you want to soak up a huge amount of lights, the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched the Christmas season edition of the Holiday Lights Tour. This tour highlights 20 decorated homes in the village and it’s also a contest. The Kenosha News reports that after visiting the homes, tour participants can go online (through Dec. 26) and vote for their favorite location. The top five winners receive prize packages containing some cool Pleasant Prairie swag, a holiday-inspired trophy and ornament, and gift cards from local businesses valued at $20-$100. There’s another bonus. The owners of the Christmas tour homes are entered for a chance to be selected as the Holiday Cheermeister, who lights the village’s Twelfth Night holiday bonfire in January. Only homes in Pleasant Prairie are eligible to take part in the contest, but everyone can take the free tour and vote for their favorite house. Full Story

Racine: Horlick High School teacher recognized with leadership award.

We love it when a plan comes together, even if it began as a backup plan. That’s the case for Drew Sword who studied education as a backup plan. He was interested in pursuing a chemistry career, but a student teaching experience changed that. During his semester as an instructor at Case High School, Sword fell in love with education. In a profile in The Journal Times, Sword said He enjoyed seeing students “do things they never thought they could do. Seeing the lightbulb moments in their heads: ‘I understand something new. I can do this, and this is exciting.’” After almost 20 years, his passion for teaching is still evident. He recently received the John Thompson Exemplary Leadership Award at the National Career Academy Coalition conference in Chicago. Sword, who has taught science at Horlick High School since 2007, was surprised to receive the honor and downplayed its significance, saying the efforts of many people led to it. Full Story