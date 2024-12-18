MADISON, Wis. — A man from Jefferson will spend 2 years in a federal prison for creating and possessing destructive devices. 31-year-old James Morgan pled guilty to federal charges in April.

The FBI along with local law enforcement searched Morgan’s travel trailer back on December 21, 2023. According to police, “inside a locked safe in the trailer, agents found six improvised explosive devices. The devices were homemade and had several nails glued to the outside. The devices were rendered safe and sent to the FBI lab for formal testing”. Lab tests showed the devices had explosive powder and considered “destructive devices” under federal law.

When speaking with police, Morgan admitted he made the devices with his dad, and referred to them as “grenades”. He also acknowledged that they were illegal.

“Homemade explosive devices pose a risk to the safety of Wisconsin residents,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle of the Milwaukee Division. “Mr. Morgan’s reckless behavior could have caused destruction and death or serious bodily injuries. The FBI continues to work with our local law enforcement partners to hold criminals accountable and ensure public safety throughout the state.”

During the sentencing, the judge was vocal in his concern over Morgan’s decision to make and possess destructive devices, especially considering Morgan’s history of posting racist and antigovernment sentiments on social media. The judge also noted that Morgan’s decision to add nails to the outside of the devices suggested “a purpose beyond a simple fascination with explosives”.

Morgan is still facing charges in the Eastern District of Wisconsin for possessing chemical weapons based on chemicals found in his storage locker in Whitewater, Wisconsin, the same day as the destructive devices were found in the Western District of Wisconsin. If convicted on those charges, Morgan could face life in prison.